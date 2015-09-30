ASTANA. AKZINFORM - The hydrocarbon resources potential of Kazakhstan can be increased three times, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Uzakbai Karabalin told at the 10th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum.

"In 2013, the work on exploration of the hydrocarbon potential of Kazakhstan was finished. This was the first work of this type over the independence period of the country with the application of modern technologies and equipment. The result was quite promising. The hydrocarbon resources potential of Kazakhstan can grow three times in future," he informed.

According to him, the Caspian Lowland presents a huge potential. He reminded that the Eurasia project on exploration of the Caspian region was outlined at the KAZENERGY Forum two years ago.

"One of the elements of the plan was drilling of the record deep well, up to 15 kilometers. Now, this project enters its practical stage, and we believe in a success of the project. The world will have the experience in this deep drilling, the information for development of new equipment and technologies," the Deputy Minister stressed.

According to him, about 50 oil deposits have been discovered in Kazakhstan over the last ten years.