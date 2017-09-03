14:54, 03 September 2017 | GMT +6
Hydrogen bomb successfully tested can be loaded onto ICBM, says Pyongayng
ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Korea said that the hydrogen bomb successfully tested on Sunday can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, EFE cites state television KCTV.
Recall that Magnitude-6.3 tremors were recorded on Sunday morning near a North Korean nuclear testing site, triggering suspicions that Pyongyang had carried out a test of a nuclear weapon, which state media have since confirmed.