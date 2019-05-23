Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A hydrogen tank explosion killed two people and left six injured in the eastern city of Gangneung in South Korea, the firefighting authorities said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

One is seriously injured and five others suffered minor injuries. Firefighters are continuing rescue operations to see if there are people trapped under the debris after the explosion, a spokeswoman at Gangwon Fire Headquarters said over the phone.

"We deployed firefighters to the scene after receiving a call at 6:22 p.m.," she said, adding the storage tank was used by a venture firm at the Gangwon Technopark in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul.