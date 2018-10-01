Hyundai's Sept sales fall 6.6 pct due to fewer work days

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker by sales, said Monday its September sales fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier because the month had fewer working days.

Hyundai Motor sold 384,833 vehicles last month, down from 412,150 units a year earlier. Production was affected as the important Chuseok holiday was celebrated last week, the company said in a statement, Yonhap reports.



Domestic sales backtracked 12 percent to 52,494 units from 59,714 a year ago. Overseas sales were down 5.7 percent to 332,339 from 352,436 during the same period, the carmaker said.



In the second half, Hyundai said it expects the all-new Santa Fe sport utility vehicle and the facelifted Tucson SUV to boost its overall sales numbers.

In the January-September period, Hyundai said its sales rose 2.7 percent to 3.36 million autos from 3.27 million units a year earlier.