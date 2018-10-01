EN
    18:37, 01 October 2018

    Hyundai's Sept sales fall 6.6 pct due to fewer work days

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker by sales, said Monday its September sales fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier because the month had fewer working days.

    Hyundai Motor sold 384,833 vehicles last month, down from 412,150 units a year earlier. Production was affected as the important Chuseok holiday was celebrated last week, the company said in a statement, Yonhap reports.

    Domestic sales backtracked 12 percent to 52,494 units from 59,714 a year ago. Overseas sales were down 5.7 percent to 332,339 from 352,436 during the same period, the carmaker said.

    In the second half, Hyundai said it expects the all-new Santa Fe sport utility vehicle and the facelifted Tucson SUV to boost its overall sales numbers.
    In the January-September period, Hyundai said its sales rose 2.7 percent to 3.36 million autos from 3.27 million units a year earlier.

