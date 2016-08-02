‘I am a patriot of my country’ unified lesson to be held across Kazakhstan on September 1
The academic year for pre-school students will consist of 32 academic weeks, for first-graders - 33 academic weeks, for 2nd -11th (12's) graders - 34 academic weeks.
The Ministry has also set dates and duration of school holidays. Autumn holidays for schoolchildren will last for 7 days (from October 31 to November 6, 2016), winter holidays - 10 days (from December 30, 2016 to January 8, 2017), spring holidays - 13 days (from March 21 to April 2, 2017 ).
Spring holidays for pre-school students will last for 15 days (from March 21 to April 4, 2017). In addition, pre-school students and first graders will rest for 7 days - from February 1-7, 2017.
Date and duration of summer holidays will be determined by the order of the Ministry on the end of 2016/2017 school year.
From this year, all first-graders of the country will study in accordance with the updated program on a five-day school week. The rest of the classes will be gradually transferred to the five-day week until 2019.