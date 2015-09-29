I am convinced that in the next 30 years, the Earth’s civilization will find the will to cut the Gordian knot of wars and conflicts - Nazarbayev

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - I am convinced that in the next 30 years, the Earth's civilization will find the wisdom and cut the "Gordian knot" of wars and conflicts, stressed President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev speaking at the general debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

According to his words, Kazakhstan supports all initiatives aimed at restoring trust in international relations, and strengthening peace and security, based on international law. For seven decades, the world had sought an effective formula to resolve conflict, yet disputes had only grown more sophisticated and complex, an evil that stemmed from destroyed statehood. He urged shifting from "routine" conflict prevention and post-conflict rehabilitation to a new development strategy that rendered conflict "senseless".He stressed that the world community must work out a new development strategy for resolving armed conflicts.