I am devastated and wish quick recovery – MEP on devastating floods in Kazakhstan

Ryszard Czarnecki, member of the European Parliament from Poland, expressed his support to the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the devastating spring floods which hit a number of regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“I am devastated to hear thousands of people have been affected by floods in Northwestern Kazakhstan. Over 15,000 have been evacuated while some remain blocked in the flooded villages. I wish a quick recovery for the country,” Ryszard Czarnecki tweeted.

Ryszard Czarnecki is a member of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Central Asia and Mongolia. He is also a member of the European Parliament Committee for Foreign Affairs.