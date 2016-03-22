I am sure Arshavin will show his mastery – Borodyuk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Coach of Kairat FC Alexander Borodyuk hopes that midfielder Andrey Arshavin will debut for the new club in the nearest match of Kazakhstan championship.

Kairat is meeting Akzhaiyk in a home match April 3. Recall that 34-year-old Russian sportsman signed a 1+1 contract with Kairat, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

When will Arshavin make his debut?

I hope, he will join the game April 3.

How do you estimate his physical condition now?

I think, that the match will show his condition.

Arshavin said he joined Kairat because you are here.

We have passed a long way with Arshavin while working for the Russian team. I am sure everything will be fine and Arshavin will show his master.

Thank you!