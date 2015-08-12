EN
    15:35, 12 August 2015 | GMT +6

    I can beat anyone on the planet - Ronda Rousey

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey told that she can beat anyone on the planet in a no-rules fight, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz citing Tofight.ru.

    "Do I think I can beat Mayweather in a no-rules fight? Floyd is one of the best boxers of all time. He would definitely beat me in a boxing match. I unfortunately don't get into 'matches'. I fight for a living. In a no-rules fight, I believe I can beat anyone on the planet...that's my honest answer," Roasey said.

    "Boxing is a sweet science with strict rules. I respect this sport and I try to learn something new about this sport every day. But this is what I think about a no-rules fight," R. Rousey added.

    Rousey needed only 34 seconds to defend her title. The fight was held in Brazil within the UFC 190 tournament.

