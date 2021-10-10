I CHOOSE THE PEACE int’l drawings contest announced

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Contest is dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day against Nuclear Tests, and the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and the 30th anniversary of the closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

2021 turned out a bright and joyful year for numerous significant events and dates both around the world and within Kazakhstan, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

While the United Nations has declared 2021 as the ‘International Year of Peace and Trust’, Kazakhstan celebrates its 30th anniversary of its independence and the 30th anniversary of the closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear weapons test site.

On August 29, 1991, Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree «On closing the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site». The anti-nuclear «Nevada-Semipalatinsk» movement and its leader Olzhas Suleimenov played an important role. Thus, Kazakhstan became the first CIS country to renounce nuclear weapons. In the same year, on December 16, Kazakhstan declared its independence and became a sovereign nation with equal opportunities with other countries. Today, our country is known worldwide as a peace-loving state that supports cooperation and integration, as well as the vanguard of important initiatives at regional and global levels.

In this regard, the Kazakh National Federation of Clubs for UNESCO, with the support of the National Commission of Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO, UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty, International Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures under the auspices of UNESCO, the International Anti-nuclear Movement «Nevada-Semey» announce the International drawings contest «I CHOOSE THE PEACE» which has to unite children around the world on idea of peace and tolerance, good neighborliness and cooperation.

Entry: till October 31, 2021.

Main goal: to promote sustainable development, and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable development.

For more information please contact:

Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs Secretariat,

Telephone: +7(727) 394-32-32, +7(700) 394-32-32.

E-mail: [email protected]