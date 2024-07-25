I deeply regret that I won’t be able to live up to your expectations – Rybakina on her withdrawal from 2024 Paris Olympics

World №4 Elena Rybakina addressed Kazakhstanis after the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) had made an announcement confirming the tennis player is out of 2024 Paris Olympics due to acute bronchitis, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"It is with great sadness that I must inform you that I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympics,” Rybakina said in a personal address to all tennis fans in Kazakhstan.

“After the Wimbledon tournament, I fell ill with acute bronchitis, and despite my attempts to return to training, my body has not fully recovered. Doctors have categorically forbidden me from stepping onto the court.

I deeply regret that I won’t be able to live up to your expectations and represent our team at the Paris Olympics. I was so close to a medal in Tokyo and had diligently prepared for the Paris Olympics to bring gold to Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, illness thwarted those plans.

I wish all Kazakh athletes the best of luck and success in Paris! I’ll be cheering for all our athletes and believe they will represent our country admirably at the Olympics. Alga, Kazakhstan!” Rybakina’s statement reads.