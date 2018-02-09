I didn't miss my chance and now I'm in the finals - freestyle skier Galysheva

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yulia Galysheva had a chat with Kazinform correspondent after she reached the Ladies' Moguls Finals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics on Friday, Kazinform reports.

"The most important thing is that I didn't let the first opportunity slip away and progressed to the finals [right after the Qualification]. If I didn't demonstrate this result, I would have to participate in the qualifications again on February 11. Now I'm in the finals and I will make sure to be ready for it," Galyshev said.



In her words, the bright sunlight almost ruined her performance.



"The weather is really nice today, but when I was there competing the sun shined so brightly. It was quite a challenge. After Qualification 2, 10 more girls will advance to the finals. The 20 best athletes will fight for medals, including me," Galysheva added.



