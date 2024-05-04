“I didn’t commit intentional murder, but I am responsible for Saltanat’s death”: what else Bishimbayev said during judicial debates

Judicial debates on the trial of Kuandyk Bishimbayev, businessman and ex-economy minister of Kazakhstan accused of murdering his wife, continue in Astana. On May 3 and 4 Bishimbayev presented his arguments, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports from the courtroom.

Additionally to the intentional murder, Bishimbayev is accused of torture and abuse of his ex-wife and victim, Saltanat, during their relationship. In his speech, he went over most of the evidence that “proves that there was no torture” in their relationship, because it is common for a couple to have quarrels and disagreements. “The fact that the prosecution spoke about “psychological dependence”, maybe this is called love and affection for each other?” - Bishimbayev said about accusations of abuse during his relationship with Saltanat.

Bishimbayev highlighted the fact that there was no evidence of Saltanat’s DNA or blood on his shoes, which he is accused of using to beat and kick Saltanat with. He accepted his guilt and that he lost control on the night of the crime, however, he argued that he should only be punished for what was actually done, intentional murder not being one of those crimes, adding to the jury: "They (the public, social and mass media) want Baizhanov and I to be convicted based on speculation and assumptions. They feed hatred in your hearts. I am guilty, but there is no need to sow hatred in hearts. That doesn't end well."

State prosecutor Aizhan Aimaganova stated, “The defense says that the prosecution has not proven why he killed Saltanat. Is it necessary to do it for something in order to kill? Bishimbayev killed Saltanat, driven by jealousy.” This statement refers to the un-released videos filmed by Bishimbayev during the crime, in which he forces Saltanat to admit to an affair she allegedly had before their relationship. Prosecution’s argument was supported by victim’s lawyers Igor Vranchev and Damir Ishmambetov.

Vranchev speculated that Bishimbayev wanted to commit the crime himself, because there was no particular gain from just Saltanat’s death, just his enjoyment, which can not be gained if someone else is hired. [Editor’s note: During the proceedings on May 2, Bishimbayev’s lawyer, Erlan Gazymzhanov suggested that if the defendant wanted Saltanat’s death he would have used other ways to do it.]

Vranchev also stated that Bishimbayev enjoyed torturing her beforehand as he himself admitted that the videos he recorded during the crime were a way to insult Saltanat.

Ishmambetov was as always cutting straight to the point, noting “he (Bishimbayev) enjoyed personally inflicting pain and death.” However, Bishimbayev denied any jealousy was involved, rather a sense of shame (of the affair). Relatives and friends of Saltanat denied that she knew the person Bishimbayev accused her of having a prior relationship with.

The defendant's lawyer Leila Ramazanova disagreed with the victim's side, saying “Lawyer Vranchev compared our client to Othello. Firstly, Bishimbayev is not Othello, and Saltanat is not Desdemona. There were even comparisons with Chikatillo (...) Bishimbayev did not rape, did not molest, did not kill several victims. He didn't eat the victims. Therefore, comparison with Chikatillo is unnecessary.” Nazken Kusainova just listed all the opponent’s statements she found to be ‘unfounded’. Also, the defense's side denied using the conclusions from court rejected examination in their speeches, although the pictures and statements that were used may match.

Bishimbayev’s mother is becoming more active as the court crosses the finish line, making a speech for the third time since the beginning of the proceedings. She addressed the jury clearing her son from accusations of being an improper parent. On May 3, she asked for forgiveness from Saltanat's family, Aitbek Amangeldy, victim’s older brother, today denied her apology. He described the defense's stance as ‘just nonsense with no logic’.

The second indictee, Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, today spoke about his involvement in the crime. Often described by the participants of the process as naive and subordinate to Bishimbayev, yet insidious and co-participant due to his inaction, Baizhanov agreed to go through polygraph if necessary to prove his innocence. Baizhanov is accused of helping Bishimbayev to cover up the crime by removing and tampering with evidence, but he denies all the charges.

Trial is planned to continue on May 6 with the accused presenting their last words to the court and the jury.