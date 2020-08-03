‘I felt lucky to have this rare glimpse into a place that few have ever seen from above’, NatGeo photographer about Mangistau basin

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM - The world-famous National Geographic edition has posted a photo of the tract in Mangistau region on its Instagram account, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Eroded marine sediments are exposed below sea level in the Mangystau basin in Kazakhstan… I felt lucky to have this rare glimpse into a place that few have ever seen from above», the note of the photo says.

The Kyzylkup tract was shot by the photographer of National Geographic and NY Times Magazine George Steinmetz.