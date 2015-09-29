I fought boys for money after school - Ronda Rousey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UFC champion American Ronda Rousey told that she started fighting for money when she was at school, she fought boys, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz citing Eurosport.ru.

"Me and my friend Jackie, after school, we would walk over to the beach and she would be like, "I bet my girl could beat you up for 10 bucks." And then some guy would be like, "Whatever. I'll take that bet," she remembered in the interview to Fox Sport.

"I would throw him to the ground and, either give him a choke or an arm bar and make him tape out, then take his money and go buy frappuccinos," she recalled.

28-year-old Rousey won all 12 fights in her professional MMA career.