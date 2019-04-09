I guarantee that election will be held fairly and transparently - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Addressing the nation of Kazakhstan today during the live broadcast on the country's national TV channels, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced snap election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held on June 9, 2019, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The State-of-the-Nation Address by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev



Dear compatriots!



I am addressing each of you.



In accordance with the Constitution of the country, I decided to hold snap election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 9, 2019.



I conferred with Yelbasy - Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev.

I consulted with the speakers of both houses of the Parliament, the Prime Minister of the country.

I coordinated my decision with the Constitutional Council.



I met with the leaders of the parliamentary parties.



The decision on snap election is crucial and necessary.



Thanks to Yelbasy, we have built a successful state respectable in the world. Kazakhstan has taken its rightful place in the international community. All over the world, our country is reckoned with.



Now, all of us are experiencing a historic moment.



The supreme power in Kazakhstan was transferred in a quiet atmosphere, entirely in keeping with the Constitution. This caused world community respect for Kazakhstan.



Since taking office as the President, I have been making trips to the regions, I know the mood of the people. I meet with the intelligentsia, work communities, representatives of business, investors, and international figures.

We are following the right course. The state as a supreme value of our independence is unshakeable.



Therefore, I firmly believe that the snap election of the Head of State is absolutely essential.



We need to clear up any ambiguity, in order to ensure public and political accord, confidently move ahead and settle the issues related to socio-economic development.



The situation in the world changes rapidly. We must confirm succession, predictability and stability of our internal and foreign policy. We must continue working to effectively, successfully implement social programmes and strategy of the Leader of Nation.



All of these will be possible by means of direct expression of the will of the people at the election.



Kazakhstan is a democratic state. The President will be elected in accordance with the people's will.



As the President in Office, I guarantee that the election will be held in a fair and transparent way.



This is my principal position!



We have set great objectives. I believe in wisdom of our nation.



Dear compatriots!



I am calling you to take responsibility for the future election.



The future of the country and fate of each Kazakhstani family depend on your decision!