I have high hopes for the upcoming visit – Chinese President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM China and Kazakhstan have shown a worthy example of coexistence and development of good neighborly relations, according to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, who shared this opinion in his article «Continue the tradition of Sino-Kazakh relations and open up new opportunities», published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

«This golden autumn, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, I will be on a state visit to friendly Kazakhstan. With pleasure, after 5 years, again, for the fourth time, I will come to your country, which is famous for its endless steppe, majestic mountains and rivers, and very hospitable people. I have high hopes for the upcoming visit,» Xi Jinping writes.

According to him, «China and Kazakhstan are connected by common mountains and rivers, are good neighbors, true friends and reliable partners.»

«This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kazakhstan. Our countries have come a long way and have never departed from the principle of mutual support and assistance. Dynamically building up exchanges and cooperation, China and Kazakhstan have shown a worthy example of coexistence and development of good neighborly relations,» he believes.

In his opinion, 30 years is a period of breakthrough development of Chinese-Kazakh relations.

«From good neighborliness and friendship to strategic partnership, up to eternal all-round strategic partnership, our bilateral relations are making a historic breakthrough and acquiring qualitatively new, unique connotations - these are interstate relations of a new type based on mutual respect, good neighborliness and friendship, mutual assistance and gain. Our countries always mutually provide firm support on key issues related to state sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, respect each other's development path, independently chosen in accordance with national realities, welcome the new achievements of the other side in state development and national revival,» the Chinese Leader notes.









Photo:caixin.com












