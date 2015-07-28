EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:54, 28 July 2015 | GMT +6

    I hope to clinch gold at IOI 2015 - participant from Russia

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Student from Russia Mikhail Putilin counts on hauling gold at the XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015) in Almaty.

    "I'm 100% sure I will win silver medal, but I want the gold one. I hope my knowledge will help me win gold," Mikhail told Kazinform correspondent. "At this Olympiad, we can fulfill ourselves and learn something new". "I've been to Almaty before. Actually, I won gold at an Olympiad in informatics here last winter. So, I decided to participate in IOI 2015," he added. Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries gathered in Almaty city for the IOI 2015. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.

    Tags:
    Almaty Education Events Education and Science Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!