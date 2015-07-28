I hope to clinch gold at IOI 2015 - participant from Russia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Student from Russia Mikhail Putilin counts on hauling gold at the XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015) in Almaty.

"I'm 100% sure I will win silver medal, but I want the gold one. I hope my knowledge will help me win gold," Mikhail told Kazinform correspondent. "At this Olympiad, we can fulfill ourselves and learn something new". "I've been to Almaty before. Actually, I won gold at an Olympiad in informatics here last winter. So, I decided to participate in IOI 2015," he added. Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries gathered in Almaty city for the IOI 2015. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.