I hope to win medal for our team – boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's boxing team participated in the ceremony of hoisting the national flag of the country. Well-known Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly gave an interview to Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbay.

How do you evaluate the level of your preparation for the Olympics?

We have trained a lot. It is high time to evaluate our level of preparation now. I am looking forward to the competitions.

What can you say about your opponents?

These are Olympic Games, the most responsible event. Nobody wants to lose. On the other hand, weak boxers are not selected for such competitions. It means that all the boxers here are my opponents. I cannot say who is weaker or who is stronger. The fights will show everything.

How do you adapt to the climate of Brazil?

Everything is ok. The weather is wonderful. We train in the morning and in the afternoon, two times a day.

What can you say about accommodation? Do you feel comfortable?

To my mind, all the conditions have been created for us. I like everything.

What about food?

I like the meal served here. We have also brought our traditional dishes like qazy-qarta, kumys, shubat and qurt. We eat them every day.

What would you say to your compatriots prior to the Games?

I came here to come up to the expectations of my Kazakhstani fans. I hope to earn a medal for the team. I will do my best to come up to your hopes!

Thank you for the talk. Good luck!