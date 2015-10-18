I. Ilyin congratulated G. Golovkin on his triumph in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two-time Olympic champion in weightlifting Ilya Ilyin congratulated Gennady Golovkin on winning another world title in his middleweight division, Sports.kz informs.

"I heartily congratulate our GGG on his victory!!! Well done, Gena! You did it like a champion!!! Congratulations," I. Ilyin congratulated G. Golovkin on Instagram.

As earlier reported, Gennady Golovkin won a fight against former IBF champion D. Lemieux today in New York and took the IBF belt from him becoming a holder of WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF titles.