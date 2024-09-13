I invite my friends to come and visit Kazakhstan, says famous Chinese blogger

Chinese blogger Taotao Aima, famous for her love for horses, visited the Kazakh capital of Astana for the 5th World Nomad Games. In her interview to Kazakh TV channel Silk Way, she shared her impressions of Astana and the Nomad Games.

I was surprised to see many beautiful and unique buildings in Astana. I tried Kazakh national dishes and was very pleased to see many Kazakh traditions and traditional clothing at the ethnopark, says Taotao Aima, also known as Doris, speaking about her impressions and experiences in the city.

The Chinese blogger Taotao Aima is famous for her love for horse riding.

This time, athletes from 89 countries participated in the Nomad Games. The various competitions were held at a very high level. However, I particularly enjoyed the horse racing, she says.

Taotao Aima has over 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account, where she regularly posts horse riding, travel, and lifestyle photos. The blogger also shared the footage of the opening ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana.