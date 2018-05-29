I Kazakh-French Investment Forum held in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The I Kazakh-French Investment Forum took place in Paris.



The forum was attended by Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development, Yerlan Khairov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France Zhan Galiyev, Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martine, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest, Saparbek Tuyakbaev, and representatives of the French and Kazakh business communities, the primeminister.kz reports.

As participants noted French companies are interested in investing in Kazakhstan, which is a strategic corridor linking the Eurasian continent.

Ambassador Zhan Galiyev briefed the French forum participants on some points of the speech of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Astana Economic Forum, his Address "New Opportunities Under the Fourth Industrial Revolution" and the Five Social Initiatives.

The Chairman of the Investment Committee, Yerlan Khairov, said that last year about one-fourth of foreign investments in Kazakhstan were allocated to the manufacturing industry.





"This shows that Kazakhstan is becoming attractive not only in the oil industry. We comply with the international standards, and last year Kazakhstan joined the OECD Investment Committee," Khairov noted.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne also stressed the importance of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.



"I can say that strategic partnership with Kazakhstan is a great reality. We need to breathe a new life into this partnership and strengthen it, taking into account the economic and political peculiarities. Kazakhstan's privatization program is very interesting. I think France has practice and competence to contribute to establishment of the proposed cooperation with Kazakhstan," Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said.

For full version go to