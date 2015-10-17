EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:02, 17 October 2015 | GMT +6

    I like Ronda Rousey, she&#39;s tough - Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC and IBO champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin told that he considered UFC champion Ronda Rousey the best athlete of the world, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    "I am familiar with her, we trained several times in the same gym. She is nice girl and a great athlete. She is the best fighter in the world. She is a very beautiful girl and a strong personality. I like her, she's tough," Chempionat.com cites Golovkin referring to MMA Junkie.

    As earlier reported Ronda Rousey supported G. Golovkin before the fight against D. Lemieux. Earlier, she also confessed that her favourite boxer was Gennady Golovkin.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!