ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC and IBO champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin told that he considered UFC champion Ronda Rousey the best athlete of the world, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

"I am familiar with her, we trained several times in the same gym. She is nice girl and a great athlete. She is the best fighter in the world. She is a very beautiful girl and a strong personality. I like her, she's tough," Chempionat.com cites Golovkin referring to MMA Junkie.

As earlier reported Ronda Rousey supported G. Golovkin before the fight against D. Lemieux. Earlier, she also confessed that her favourite boxer was Gennady Golovkin.