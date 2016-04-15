I'm proud of friendship between Kazakh and Uzbek nations - N. Nazarbayev

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan considered the main directions of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, water and energy, transport and logistics and cultural and humanitarian spheres, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan informs.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev and Islam Karimov discussed the relevant issues of the international agenda, security and the SCO Summit planned to be held in Tashkent this June.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed historically friendly relations between the two countries. "Over the independence years we have managed to preserve those good relations we had before and managed to become even close. In this regard our meeting as a meeting of two presidents of two neighboring countries is really important. I am proud of my friendship with you and the friendship between the Kazakh and Uzbek nations. The goal is to strengthen the relations between the two countries, mutual trust and then give it all to the next generations. On behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan I wish all the people of Kazakhstan prosperity and success," N. Nazarbayev said.

In turn, I. Karimov noted sincere friendship, mutual respect and support between the states. "These qualities are very important now considering the present conditions. This visit of N. Nazarbayev is critical for exchange of opinions regarding research of the right decisions in the current situation. The crisis is underway in the world and no country is free from problems. We want to continue our cooperation," the President of Uzbekistan said.