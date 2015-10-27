EN
    11:55, 27 October 2015 | GMT +6

    I punch as hard as Golovkin - Andy Lee

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO champion in the middleweight division Irish Andy Lee (34-2-1, 24 KO), who is set to defend his title against British Billy Joe Saunders, told that he has equal power as G. Golovkin, Vesti.kz reports referring to Boxingnews24.com.

    "I think I punch as hard, if not harder, than Golovkin. Just look at one-punch knockouts. Look at mine compared to his. His are an accumulation of heavy, hard punches. I can finish fights with one punch," Boxingnews24.com cites A. Lee.

    It should be noted that Lee is one of the possible opponents of G. Golovkin.

