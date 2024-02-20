I put high hopes on youth personnel reserve, says Head of State

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday he puts high hopes on young Kazakhstani leaders featured into the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

In his remarks at the forum of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve in Astana, the Head of State said he is worried about the future of Kazakhstan’s younger generation no matter where he is.

“I put high hopes on you. I’ll go to great lengths to support your work in all sectors, be it economy, civil service or other sectors. You grow up, we grow old. This is quite a natural thing. When time comes, we will give up our seats to you and retire,” President Tokayev said in his remarks.

Photo credit: Akorda

He urged future Kazakhstani leaders to always be ready to serve their country amid global shocks.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored that in the future the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve will shoulder huge responsibility of protecting the interests of the state.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to the President, making fateful decisions while driving growth in various sectors of the country, be it Government, quasi-public sector or private sector and guarding the interests of the state is a huge responsibility.