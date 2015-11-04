EN
    16:19, 04 November 2015 | GMT +6

    I saw some theoretical chances for Lemieux to beat Golovkin - Belenky

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's top boxing expert and commentator Alexander Belenky confessed that he believed Canadian David Lemieux had some chances to beat Gennady Golovkin in their recent fight in October, Vesti.kz informs.

    "I worried about the Golovkin-Lemieux fight a bit. I thought the Canadian had some theoretical chances to beat GGG. I was absolutely wrong. I thank God for that. Some time ago I said that famous Venezuelan boxer Edwin Valero would kill his wife one day and he did kill his wife in a few days. Sometimes, it is better to be wrong in your predictions," A. Belenky wrote in his blog on sportsdaily.ru.

    As earlier reported, 26-year-old Lemieux lost to 33-year-old Golovkin by TKO in the eighth round on October 18.

