I. Tasmagambetov took part in sitting of CSTO Defense Ministers Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, on September 15, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov took part in the joint sitting of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council in Tajikistan, Dushanbe.

According to the information of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the sitting become even more relevant in the context of the situation unfolding near the border of the responsibility zone of the CSTO.

The issues regarding ensuring security in Central Asia, situation in the Middle East were considered at the summit in Dushanbe.

Upon completion of the sitting a package of documents on control of the troops of the CSTO was signed. Besides, the agreement on cooperation in the sphere of moving of military units and their properties including of military purposes, Protocol on extension on the agreement on creation of the unified system of technical protection of railways as well as the other documents were signed within the framework of the event.

In total, the agenda included 7 issues of military nature.

"Tajikistan is an outpost on the border of the Central Asian region. In general, there are too many challenges and threats that are associated with terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, illegal migration, etc. in the territory of the CSTO. Tajikistan is first to counter all these challenges," Secretary General of the CSTO Nikolay Borbyuzha noted.

The presidency in the CSTO was passed from Tajikistan to Armenia at the summit of the organization in Dushanbe. Presently, the organization has six members: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.