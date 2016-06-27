'I think this is best for everyone,' Has Lionel Messi retired from Argentina duty?

WASHINGTON, D.C. Argentina's Lionel Messi, considered by many to be the best player in the world, said he will likely retire from international soccer.

The news came shortly after his side lost the Copa America final to Chile on penalties.

"This is tough and a difficult time," Messi, the Argentina team captain, said. "The first thing that comes to my mind and that I have thought is that the end has come for me and our team [Argentina]."

He referred to the four major competition finals he has played with Argentina -- all of which he lost.

"It has been four finals -- it just wasn't for me unfortunately. I looked for it, and wanted it so bad, but it didn't happen for me," he said.

Visibly upset, he suggested that there was a movement of people who wanted to see him retire.

"I think this is best for everyone, firstly for me and for a lot of people that wish this," he said. "The team has ended for me, a decision made. I tried many times [to be champion with Argentina] and I leave without being able to obtain it."

