I want to become three-time world champion - Nazym Kyzaibay

Kazakhstani boxer Nazym Kyzaibay, who had grabbed the 2024 Paris Games gold in women's 50kg weight division, was warmly welcomed today at the Almaty Airport by her family, friends, mass media and fans, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“I am pleased to see such a warm welcome here. I prepared a lot for the Games together with my coach and won a bronze medal. We are very glad at it. Only now, having seen such a support, I feel that I won this medal. As for my plans, I have not decided yet. I want to have some rest, eat my mom’s food, and then together with the coach we will discuss the further steps,” says Nazym.

“Now I dream of becoming three-time world champion and go down into history. I will work hard to achieve my goal. I hope for the better,” she adds.

Photo credit: Elaman Turysbekov/ Kazinform

Nazym thanked her coach and the people of Kazakhstan for the support.

“I felt support from my parents, relatives, colleagues, and all Kazakhstanis. My relatives in Italy also supported me. I would like to express gratitude to them. I would like to thank my personal coach. We have trained together for many years. I also had other coaches. This is our common merit,” the athlete noted.

Photo credit: Elaman Turysbekov/ Kazinform

Her coach Dolkunzhan Kamekov thanked Kazakhstanis for the support too and highly praised Nazym’s performance at the Olympic Games.

“She is very hard working. She has achieved this success due to hard trainings. First, she got her Olympic berth at the world championships, then she had four bouts at the Games and won three of them. We are very glad at this result. Now we plan to have rest and then we will start to train for the next Olympics. We want to take a gold medal,” he said.

Two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay (50kg) lost to the world’s reigning champion and Asian Games winner Wu Yu (China) 1:4 in Paris Games semifinal and won a bronze medal.