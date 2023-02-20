I want to become world powerlifting champion – Azizbek Amanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are no limits in life for athlete Azizbek Amanov. He sees challenges as an opportunity to become second to none. Despite his young age, he has already collected victories at both republican and international powerlifting competitions. The aspiring athlete wants to grow further and become a world powerlifting champion one day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Azizbek Amanov has been going in for powerlifting for the past 9 years. He is one of the few athletes who successfully combine sport and studying. In 2020 he graduated from the Shymkent-based Polytechnic College where he studied Electromechanics. After the end of his studies Azizbek decided to take the plunge and become a pro athlete.

«When I was 14, my friends told me about this gym in our neighborhood where we could go together. I fell in love with the place since day one. I love the atmosphere at the gym. I would like to train more. There were two areas the gym specialized in – weightlifting and powerlifting. A coach at the gym quickly realized my body was built for powerlifting and that is how an exciting journey into this type of sport began for me,» says the athlete.

At the sports events Azizbek competes in the -105kg weight category. Despite his young age, he also holds the title of the master of sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan in bench press and powerlifting. He has already hauled 8 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals. He also happens to be the member of the Kazakhstan national powerlifting team, four-time Asian champion, two-time world champion in bench press and powerlifting.

Azizbek admits he experiences indescribable feelings when performing at the international arena.

«When I won the republican championship, I was so proud of all the work done together with my coach and team. The support of my family, relatives and loved ones is behind each of my victories. When I celebrated my first international victory and the flag of our country was raised, everyone at the championship listened to our anthem with respect. I felt the pride for my country and all athletes who win at the international competitions,» the athlete admits.

He is confident he needs to make more effort at the gym.

«I dream of becoming the world powerlifting champion. I want to set the example that everything is in our hands. You just got to believe it, pursue your goal, and dream big. And all your dreams will come true,» believes Azizbek.

By Arailym Murat