I want to win another Grand Slam – Elena Rybakina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In an exclusive interview with Jibek Joly channel, World No7, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina said what bar the Kazakh team sets at the Billie Jean King Cup and told about the upcoming tournaments and opponents, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This is not the first Billie Jean King Cup in your career. The Kazakh team is reported to cause a sensation at the Glasgow 2022 Billie Jean King Cup after beating Great Britain. What bar do you set for yourself and for the team this time? What can you say about the atmosphere in the team? What are your expectations and what is your mood?

Of course, to win. I believe our team is strong enough. We will do our best and we will try. The atmosphere is good. I hope we will show a good game and we will manage to win. I would say that the tournament is emotional enough. Everyone is excited, but at the same time, it is a huge experience for all.

The past two years were successful in your career: you won the Wimbledon, Indian Wells in the U.S., Australian Open finals, and Miami Open. How difficult was it to withstand this bar morally and physically? What bar do you set for yourself this year?

Certainly, it was uneasy. Everything that happened within the past year is a result of great work of the team and a huge experience for me. I want to hold this bar and improve my game and progress in all aspects. I hope I will win another Grand Slam.

What tournaments are you getting ready for now?

The next tournament is in Stuttgart in Germany. Large tournaments will be held in Rome, Madrid and Grand Slam in Paris [Roland Garros - editor].

You set ambitious goals. Do you have free time for anything else?

I am not sure that I will be able to do a lot of things since I will not spend much time here. My family lives here. So I will try to spend more time with them.

Who is your main rival?

There are many good players. With many of them, I have already had touch matches. Probably, it is Aryna Sabalenka. There has been rivalry between us since the year beginning. There are also many players, whom I want to play against and whom I want to win. Krejcikova is a very strong player. Ons Jabeur is coming back; she has just won a tournament. Of course, Iga Swiatek. There are many rivals and I have to work.

Thank you for the interview!

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Elena Rybakina in Akorda Palace to congratulate her on her bright performances at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and at Miami tournaments and thank for her fierce will to win.

Rybakina arrived in Kazakhstan to play at the Billie Jean King Cup vs a Polish team.

The match will take place on April 14-15. The Kazakh team includes Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhanel Rustemova and Aruzhan Sagandykova.