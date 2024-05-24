I want young energy from Kazakhstan to come to Singapore – Yaacob Ibrahim

Yaacob Ibrahim, Professor of Engineering at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), told Silk Way TV channel reporter he was impressed with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech on ‘Kazakhstan and Role of the Middle Powers: Fostering Security, Stability and Sustainable Development’ at the 46th Singapore Lecture.

“I must congratulate the president for giving an excellent speech. I thought the speech was well covered, covering different areas, and also he spoke about how small countries or middle powers like Singapore and Kazakhstan can work together for global peace,” noted Professor Ibrahim, highlighting the speech conveyed a very powerful message.

Yaacob Ibrahim also commended Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s words that Kazakhstan and Singapore should work together on fostering people to people exchange.

He also recollected that he had visited Kazakhstan before and how he had been amazed by the warmth of people despite bitter winter cold outside.

“I went to Astana and I went to Almaty. I was able to understand the aspirations of young Kazakhs. They want to develop, they want to learn. I think that energy is useful for us also in Singapore. So I would like to see more people to people exchange at that level, be it students from the universities, entrepreneurs, just cultural exchanges. I think that would be a great start,” said Ibrahim, adding he would be delighted to play a part in the exchange because he really would want that energy from Central Asia to come to Singapore.

He also pointed out that the visit of the 8th Singaporean President last year and this year’s visit of President Tokayev is a good way to start and develop bilateral partnership further.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is currently paying a two-day state visit to Singapore.