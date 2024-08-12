I wanted to win gold and delight Kazakhstanis – boxer Nurbek Oralbay welcomed in Astana

Nurbek Oralbay, who won the 2024 Olympic Games silver in Paris, returned to Astana. The boxer was welcomed by his fans at the airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Addressing the fans, Nurbek Oralbay confessed he wanted to bring another medal to his home country.

“Unfortunately, this is only the second place. I wanted to win gold medal for you, to sing the national anthem,” said Nurbek and promised to do his best at the next Olympic Games to delight the Kazakh people.

In the final bout, Nurbek Oralbay fought against Oleksandr Khyzhniak from Ukraine and lost to him by a split decision of judges. Previously, he defeated Callum Peters from the Australian team in the men’s 80kg preliminaries. In the Round of 8, he beat Murad Allakhverdiyev from Azerbaijan by a unanimous decision of judges 5-0. In the semifinal, he defeated Dominican boxer CristianPinales by a split decision (3-2).

Team Kazakhstan finished the Paris Games with seven medals – 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

