    19:41, 19 March 2019 | GMT +6

    I was honored to become First President of independent Kazakhstan - Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in his televised address to the nation, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev announced his resignation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Dear Kazakhstanis, compatriots! I am addressing you in a very important moment in the history of our country which we have been building together.. I have taken an uneasy decision to step down," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    He noted that he had been ruling the country for almost 30 years. "I was honored to become the First President of independent Kazakhstan," said the Leader of the Nation.

