IAAF: Over 90 Russian athletes filed personal applications for Rio 2016

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) received so far over 90 individual applications from Russian field and track athletes for the participation at the 2016 Summer Olympics, IAAF's press service told TASS on Monday.

"We are not in position to provide an exact number of the applications and/or names of the applicants, but we can tell you that so far we have received over 90 applications," the statement from IAAF said.

Following its session in Vienna on June 17, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) decided to keep in force the earlier imposed suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation's (ARAF) membership in the global athletics body.

The suspension implied that Russian field and track athletes were ineligible to take part in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil except those, who proved to be doping-clean.

The IAAF announced late last month that it amended the organization's regulations in order to allow field and track athletes from Russia to submit individual applications for international tournaments.

The world's governing body of athletics, however, emphasized that Russians, admitted to competitions on an individual basis, would be unable to perform as part of the national team and would participate only under the neutral flag.

July 4 was set as the deadline for the submission of individual applications, while the 2016 Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro between August 5 and 21.

Source: TASS