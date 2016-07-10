IAAF rejects all applications from Russian track and field athletes - ROC

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rejected applications from all Russian athletes for participation in international competitions, including the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, except for long jump athlete Darya Klishina, head of the legal department at the Russian Olympic Committee Alexandra Brilliantova told TASS on Sunday.

"The refusals were received by everyone, except for Klishina," she said.

IAAF also rejected an application from two-time Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Yelena Isinbaeva, her coach Evgeny Trofimov told TASS on Sunday.

"Lena has received a refusal, like all the others," he said. "Klishina must be an exception as she is trained outside Russia.".

Source: TASS