IAEA chief arrives in Tehran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano arrived in Tehran.

He is due to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, Iran's Fars news agency reported on September 20.

Amano will also attend a meeting at the Iranian parliament. Amano's visit aims to discuss ways to implement a cooperation roadmap plan signed between Tehran and the IAEA in July. Earlier, Alireza Zakani, the head of the parliament's special commission to study the nuclear agreement, in a letter to Mohammad Javad Zarif called for the ministry's official invitation to Amano to take part in the commission to answer the legislators' questions, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.