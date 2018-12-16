IAEA confirms sufficient supplies of uranium resources
The Agency, based in Vienna, presented the latest report on the resources of uranium production and demand levels, prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in cooperation with the Nuclear Energy Agency, NEA.
According to the report, the estimated amount of uranium resources identified worldwide is reported to be about 142 tonnes. The IAEA declared an increase of 7.4 per cent on the total uranium amount compared to the 2016 statistics, WAM reports.
The IAEA attributed the reasons for the increase to new discoveries and re-evaluation of some of the resources available previously. However, significant investment and technical expertise will be required to ensure these uranium resources can be brought into production in a timely manner, said the IAEA.