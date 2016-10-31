IAEA to study nuclear infrastructure of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Mission of the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review of the International Atomic Energy Agency has started in Astana, Kazinform reports. The Mission consists of the Agency experts and will last until November 7.

"We would like to carry out an objective evaluation of our nuclear energy infrastructure, our solutions, our programs of atomic energy development and the nuclear infrastructure program", RoK Minister of Energy Bakhytzhan Dzhaksaliyev said in the press conference.

According to Director of the IAEA Department of Atomic Energy Dohee Hahn,the main goal of the mission is to estimate the nuclear status of the IAEA member countries.

"There are 19 criteria used in evaluation - nuclear security, financing etc. We are not going to visit the facilities in the region. We are going to use the self-evaluation report which Kazakhstan has prepared for the Mission" Dohee Hahn informed.

As emphasized during the press conference, the mission will dwell on such issues as construction of Atomic Energy Station, development of the legislative framework, environmental protection and others. In the end of the review the Mission will issue a report for the RoK Government containing proposals and recommendations.