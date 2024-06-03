Macao most satisfactory destination for mainland tourists

Macao was ranked the most satisfactory destination for outbound tourists from the Chinese mainland during the first quarter of this year. It is the first time Macao has received such a designation, thanks to a number of favourable policies that have bolstered the city's tourism industry, WAM reports.

According to a report by China Daily, the China Tourism Academy has indicated that Macao achieved the highest satisfaction level among destinations visited by mainland outbound tourists, scoring 83.49 and securing the top position. In contrast, Hong Kong attained the seventh position with a score of 81.77.

The results can be attributed to the expansion of the Individual Visit Scheme, which allows travellers from more mainland cities to visit Hong Kong and Macao, as well as the distribution of consumption vouchers and easier customs clearance, said Dai Bin, president of the CTA, in an article published on the academy's WeChat account on Tuesday.

"Over the past decade, the satisfaction of mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong and Macao has always been at a high level, and the cities have ranked among the first places among outbound tourist destinations monitored by the academy," he wrote.

Last year, Macao ranked third and Hong Kong ranked fifth during the first quarter.

The Macao Government Tourism Office welcomed the city's top ranking, saying the achievement was the result of the joint efforts of all sectors in the city. The office said in a statement that it would continue to work with the tourism industry to improve travellers' experiences and promote the city as a "world tourism and leisure centre".

The office also said it would take full advantage of the favourable policies introduced by the central government and promote the diversified and sustainable development of the city's tourism industry.

Macao is intensifying efforts to woo tourists as the special administrative region strives to diversify its economy, which is dominated by the gaming industry.

According to official statistics, Macao received 8.88 million tourists in the first quarter. Of those, 6.3 million were from the mainland, representing an increase of 94.3 percent from the same period last year.

Macao is expected to welcome 33 million tourists this year, with visits recovering to pre-pandemic levels, said Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office.

The Macao SAR government plans to pour MOP235 million (US$29.17 million) into promoting international travel this year as part of its drive to boost tourism.

Fernandes said her office will launch a Macao Week event on the mainland during the second half of the year.