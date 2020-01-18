EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:28, 18 January 2020 | GMT +6

    IATA recalls Bek Air’s designator code

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has recalled the Designator Code from Kazakhstan’s Bek Air company, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We regret to inform that your company no longer meets the qualifications, established by the IATA Passenger Services Conference Resolution 762, to continue holding the above-mentioned Designator Code.

    You are hereby officially notified that IATA has recalled your Designator Code effective immediately; therefore your company must immediately cease using the code for any purpose. The Designator Code will be made available for assignment to other qualifying organizations 60 days from the date of this letter,» the letter reads.

    On December 27, 2019, the plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vanished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building. 12 people died in total.

    The decision on further fate of Bek air will be announced December 20.



    Tags:
    Transport News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!