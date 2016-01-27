ASTANA. KAZINFORM IBF/IBO/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KOs) can forget about a unification fight scheduled for April 23 or a big name. The International Boxing Federation has ordered him to defend against #3 IBF Dominic Wade (18-0, 12 Kos), Kazinform reports citing the Boxingnews.

The parties have already started negotiations.

Wade's promoter is Al Haymon, head of the Premier Boxing Champions. HBO, which broadcasts Golovkin's fights, has not been cooperating with Haymon for several years already.

Earlier, IBF ordered Golovkin to fight against Tureano Johnson. However, Johnson got a shoulder trauma and refused the battle.