IBF to honor Gennady Golovkin in a big way

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Federation (IBF) wants to honor WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani boxer is set to receive the Jersey Joe Walcott Award at the 34th IBF Annual Convention scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg, USA on May 21-25.



Attending the convention will be Roy Jones Jr., Ronald Wright, Nate Campbell and many other legends of boxing.



Among recipients of the Jersey Joe Walcott Award are Bernard Hopkins, Amnat Ruenroeng and many other outstanding boxers.