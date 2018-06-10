EN
    16:38, 10 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Ibragimov brings victory to Kazakhstan at President's Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Bekdaulet Ibragimov became a winner of the President's International Boxing Cup underway in Astana, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In the final bout of the 64 kg weight division, Uzbek fighter Ikboljon Kholdarov stood no chance against our compatriot.

    It is to be recalled that earlier, world champion Kairat Yeraliyev turned out to be the best in the 56 kg weight division of the boxing tournament.

     

