Ibrahimović on par with Ronaldo in goals

MU forward Zlatan Ibrahimović is now on par with Cristiano Ronaldo in scored goals in 2016, eurosport.ru reports

In the match of 18th round of Premier League against Sunderland (3:1) the Manchester United striker scored his 50th goal in this calendar year.

Now Zlatan is on par with Ronaldo. Cristiano has been scoring 50 goals the least for six consecutive seasons.

Top scorer of the year is Lionel Messi, who managed to score 51 goals for his Barcelona and the national team of Argentina.

Zlatan Ibrahimović came to Manchester United from PSG in summer 2016 on a free transfer.

Playing for the Red Devils Swedish striker scored 12 goals and made 1 Assist.