IBRD loan to be used to renovate schools in Brest Oblast

BREST. KAZINFORM - The loan issued by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development will be used to renovate schools in Brest Oblast, BelTA learned from Olga Novikova, the head of technical supervision with the education department of the Brest Oblast Executive Committee.

"Under the project "Modernization of the education system of the Republic of Belarus" financed through a loan of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Brest Oblast is set to overhaul and renovate four schools and fit them with modern educational laboratory equipment. For this purpose Brest Oblast will be allocated about $2 million from the loan.



Brestoblselstroi construction company was recognized the winner of the tender conducted by the Education Ministry. "Once all the formalities are met, the contractor will begin work on the objects," Olga Novikova said.



Almost Br8 million has been assigned from the budget this year to finance the preparation for the new school year. The measures will be implemented to improve the physical infrastructure of schools, and ensure the safety of the educational process, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.