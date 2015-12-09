EN
    13:04, 09 December 2015 | GMT +6

    IBRD to allocate USD 100 mln to Kazakhstan for creation of jobs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputies of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the bill "On ratification of the agreement on loan between Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development".

    The agreement was reached in Astana on July 20, 2015. In accordance with the document, the loan is extended for financing of the project on development of occupational skills and stimulation of creation of new jobs.

    As it was noted, the pay-back period is 19 years including a preferential 5-year period.

    The purpose of the project is to improve the results in the sphere of employment and occupational skills of the target audience and increase the relevance of technical and vocational education, education and higher education.

