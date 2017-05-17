Ice arena worth 4B KZT to be built in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new ice arena worth 4 billion tenge is about to begin in Aktau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Czech company H+H TECHNIKA working mainly in Europe and Russia designed the project. A huge land plot has already been allotted in one of the micro-districts in Aktau city. The new ice arena will have a seating capacity of 2,500 people, a gym, a conference hall, a press center, a canteen, etc.



"Unfortunately, the city has no arena with high seating capacity. The only skating rink that local kids can attend at the Aktau shopping center has a hefty admission fee. The new ice arena will be open to everyone - children from kindergartens, schoolchildren - not only athletes," representative of the project developer Sergey Pakhomov said.



According to director of the company Sergey Matviyenok, the launch of the project means that new jobs will be created in the city. The company plans to hire mainly local workforce but use its own construction materials.



"This project is of paramount importance for the entire region. It is set to be implemented within a year and a half. After the facility is commissioned, it will host sports and cultural events, including exhibitions, leisure and tourist events," governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov said.