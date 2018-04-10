EN
    12:40, 10 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Ice Hockey Women's World Championship 2018: Kazakhstani loses to Italy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second match in the Group B of the first division at the Ice Hockey Women's World Championship 2018 in Asiago, Kazakhstan lost to hosts - Italy, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Kazakhstan - Italy 1-4 (0-0, 1-2, 0-2)

    1-0 - Aldabergenova (Sviridova) - 27:31
    1-1 - Dalpra (Saletta) - 31:26
    1-2 - Mattivi (Dalpra) - 36:40 GB
    1-3 - Carignano (Zandegiacomo Mistrotofolo) - 41:31
    1-4 - Saletta (Dalpra, De La Forrest De Divonne) - 45:34

    Goalkeepers: Dmitrieva - Mazzocchi

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
